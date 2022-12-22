The name Nautilus Inc. (NLS) should be kept on your radar

As of close of business last night, Nautilus Inc.’s stock clocked out at $1.72, down -2.27% from its previous closing price of $1.76. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 664227 shares were traded. NLS stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.9100 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.7100.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of NLS’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 2.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.52 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.49.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Craig Hallum on February 10, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $9 from $10 previously.

ROTH Capital Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on May 11, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $26 to $17.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 06 when Collins Jeffery Lynn bought 20,000 shares for $2.15 per share. The transaction valued at 43,000 led to the insider holds 40,387 shares of the business.

McGregor Jay bought 5,600 shares of NLS for $11,908 on Jun 03. The SVP & GM North America Sales now owns 16,377 shares after completing the transaction at $2.13 per share. On May 26, another insider, Alseth Becky L., who serves as the Chief Marketing Officer of the company, sold 8,178 shares for $2.16 each. As a result, the insider received 17,652 and left with 16,500 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.14 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.59.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NLS has reached a high of $6.87, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.23. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.5744, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.3335.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that NLS traded 273.46K shares on average per day over the past three months and 192.01k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 31.59M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 28.68M. Insiders hold about 1.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 28.40% stake in the company. Shares short for NLS as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.52M with a Short Ratio of 2.80M, compared to 1.42M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.82% and a Short% of Float of 4.94%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 5 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.49 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.43 and a low estimate of -$0.6, while EPS last year was -$0.15. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.11, with high estimates of -$0.03 and low estimates of -$0.28.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.48 and -$2.63 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.56. EPS for the following year is -$0.7, with 4 analysts recommending between -$0.5 and -$0.95.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NLS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $414.8M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $380.79M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $395.84M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $589.53M, down -32.90% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $430.21M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $435.05M and the low estimate is $421.9M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.