The name Udemy Inc. (UDMY) should be kept on your radar

As of close of business last night, Udemy Inc.’s stock clocked out at $10.76, up 0.94% from its previous closing price of $10.66. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.10 from its previous closing price. On the day, 797030 shares were traded. UDMY stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.91 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.47.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of UDMY’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Piper Sandler on July 18, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $11 from $13 previously.

On March 30, 2022, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $22.

On March 17, 2022, Berenberg started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $30.Berenberg initiated its Buy rating on March 17, 2022, with a $30 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 15 when Brown Gregory Scott sold 27,285 shares for $11.82 per share. The transaction valued at 322,637 led to the insider holds 1,283,002 shares of the business.

Argerich Llibert sold 15,764 shares of UDMY for $191,217 on Dec 14. The SVP, Marketing now owns 287,738 shares after completing the transaction at $12.13 per share. On Dec 14, another insider, Gune Prasad, who serves as the SVP, Product of the company, sold 20,267 shares for $12.13 each. As a result, the insider received 245,839 and left with 280,094 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.64 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.25.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, UDMY has reached a high of $19.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.47. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 13.96, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.00.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that UDMY traded 513.33K shares on average per day over the past three months and 873.19k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 140.95M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 128.49M. Insiders hold about 4.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 74.40% stake in the company. Shares short for UDMY as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.29M with a Short Ratio of 1.34M, compared to 3.71M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.33% and a Short% of Float of 4.52%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 11 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.17 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.17 and a low estimate of -$0.18, while EPS last year was -$0.04. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.25, with high estimates of -$0.17 and low estimates of -$0.28.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.37 and -$0.64 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.58. EPS for the following year is -$0.5, with 12 analysts recommending between -$0.35 and -$0.6.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 11 analysts expect revenue to total $156.01M. It ranges from a high estimate of $159.1M to a low estimate of $154.8M. As of the current estimate, Udemy Inc.’s year-ago sales were $129.56M, an estimated increase of 20.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $167.16M, an increase of 21.20% over than the figure of $20.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $172.06M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $163.37M.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for UDMY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $634.41M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $621.34M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $627.76M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $518.16M, up 21.20% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $776.66M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $803.79M and the low estimate is $742.21M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 23.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.