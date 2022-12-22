There are many powerful catalysts in the market: Bakkt Holdings Inc. (BKKT) can be one of them

Bakkt Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BKKT) closed the day trading at $1.30 down -2.26% from the previous closing price of $1.33. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1097811 shares were traded. BKKT stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.3750 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.2900.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of BKKT, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.50 and its Current Ratio is at 2.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wells Fargo on September 29, 2022, initiated with a Equal Weight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $2.50.

On July 19, 2022, Citigroup started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $3.

On November 11, 2021, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $28.Jefferies initiated its Hold rating on November 11, 2021, with a $28 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 01 when VPC Impact Acquisition Holding sold 69,640 shares for $1.78 per share. The transaction valued at 124,238 led to the insider holds 8,073,050 shares of the business.

VPC Impact Acquisition Holding sold 170,000 shares of BKKT for $329,970 on Nov 17. The Director now owns 8,142,690 shares after completing the transaction at $1.94 per share. On Oct 26, another insider, VPC Impact Acquisition Holding, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 7,500 shares for $2.33 each. As a result, the insider received 17,482 and left with 8,312,690 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.56 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.54.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BKKT has reached a high of $10.86, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.30. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.8868, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.9780.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, BKKT traded about 1.35M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, BKKT traded about 1.31M shares per day. A total of 76.59M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 61.12M. Insiders hold about 1.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 30.80% stake in the company. Shares short for BKKT as of Oct 13, 2022 were 11.66M with a Short Ratio of 12.27M, compared to 12.33M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 15.26% and a Short% of Float of 17.38%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 3 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.12, with high estimates of -$0.07 and low estimates of -$0.19.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.27 and -$0.54 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.42. EPS for the following year is -$0.58, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.41 and -$0.9.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BKKT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $59.14M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $58.2M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $58.52M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $39.5M, up 48.20% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $82.43M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $83.92M and the low estimate is $79.96M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 40.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.