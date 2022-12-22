There are many powerful catalysts in the market: Camping World Holdings Inc. (CWH) can be one of them

The closing price of Camping World Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CWH) was $22.20 for the day, up 2.16% from the previous closing price of $21.73. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.47 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1104497 shares were traded. CWH stock price reached its highest trading level at $22.43 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $21.93.

Ratios:

Our analysis of CWH’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 11.61 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 7.15.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Monness Crespi & Hardt on August 04, 2022, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $36 from $32 previously.

On June 30, 2022, Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated its Buy rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $40 to $32.

On April 13, 2022, DA Davidson started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $29.DA Davidson initiated its Neutral rating on April 13, 2022, with a $29 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 23 when LEMONIS MARCUS sold 94,903 shares for $27.69 per share. The transaction valued at 2,627,883 led to the insider holds 505,268 shares of the business.

LEMONIS MARCUS sold 272,097 shares of CWH for $7,497,669 on Nov 22. The CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER now owns 600,171 shares after completing the transaction at $27.56 per share. On Nov 10, another insider, Bell Karin L, who serves as the CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER of the company, sold 454 shares for $30.00 each. As a result, the insider received 13,620 and left with 105,444 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Camping’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.88, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.04. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.14. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.27 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.48.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CWH has reached a high of $41.70, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $20.85. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 26.43, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 27.18.

Shares Statistics:

CWH traded an average of 965.41K shares per day over the past three months and 1.14M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 41.98M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 38.56M. Insiders hold about 3.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 76.10% stake in the company. Shares short for CWH as of Oct 13, 2022 were 7.83M with a Short Ratio of 8.35M, compared to 9.03M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 18.71% and a Short% of Float of 23.59%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.34, CWH has a forward annual dividend rate of 2.50. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.56%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 9.16%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.67.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 10 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.29 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.44 and a low estimate of $1.08, while EPS last year was $1.98. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.42, with high estimates of $0.61 and low estimates of $0.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.23 and $4.52 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.08. EPS for the following year is $4.27, with 10 analysts recommending between $5 and $3.57.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 8 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.89B to a low estimate of $1.6B. As of the current estimate, Camping World Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.92B, an estimated decrease of -6.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.29B, a decrease of -6.40% less than the figure of -$6.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.37B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.2B.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CWH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.06B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.63B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.92B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.91B, up 0.10% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.8B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.34B and the low estimate is $6.4B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -1.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.