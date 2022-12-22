There are many powerful catalysts in the market: NeuroPace Inc. (NPCE) can be one of them

The closing price of NeuroPace Inc. (NASDAQ: NPCE) was $1.51 for the day, up 0.67% from the previous closing price of $1.50. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2197190 shares were traded. NPCE stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.5300 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.4601.

Ratios:

Our analysis of NPCE’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 10.20 and its Current Ratio is at 11.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wolfe Research on April 06, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $13.

On January 19, 2022, Wells Fargo Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight which previously was Overweight but kept the price unchanged to $11.

Morgan Stanley Downgraded its Equal-Weight to Underweight on January 07, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $17 to $12.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 22 when Accelmed Partners II L.P. bought 62,398 shares for $1.50 per share. The transaction valued at 93,535 led to the insider holds 4,432,948 shares of the business.

Accelmed Partners II L.P. bought 327,893 shares of NPCE for $491,512 on Nov 21. The 10% Owner now owns 4,370,550 shares after completing the transaction at $1.50 per share. On Jun 08, another insider, Ridley Irina, who serves as the General Counsel and Secretary of the company, sold 2,500 shares for $5.78 each. As a result, the insider received 14,445 and left with 61,139 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.83 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.86.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NPCE has reached a high of $12.06, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.38. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.1920, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.9766.

Shares Statistics:

NPCE traded an average of 66.82K shares per day over the past three months and 20.54k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 24.73M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 21.59M. Insiders hold about 18.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 73.20% stake in the company. Shares short for NPCE as of Oct 13, 2022 were 611.7k with a Short Ratio of 0.61M, compared to 621.54k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.46% and a Short% of Float of 6.03%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.53 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.5 and a low estimate of -$0.54, while EPS last year was -$0.34. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.5, with high estimates of -$0.48 and low estimates of -$0.53.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.01 and -$2.02 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.02. EPS for the following year is -$1.92, with 3 analysts recommending between -$1.7 and -$2.09.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 3 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $10M to a low estimate of $9.67M. As of the current estimate, NeuroPace Inc.’s year-ago sales were $10.34M, an estimated decrease of -4.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $12.21M, an increase of 11.00% over than the figure of -$4.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $12.64M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $12M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NPCE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $44.02M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $43.88M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $43.97M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $45.18M, down -2.70% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $52.53M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $55M and the low estimate is $50M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 19.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.