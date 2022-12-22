There is a good chance AutoNation Inc. (AN) will undergo another restructuring.

The price of AutoNation Inc. (NYSE: AN) closed at $104.19 in the last session, up 0.40% from day before closing price of $103.77. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.42 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1231343 shares were traded. AN stock price reached its highest trading level at $106.00 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $103.19.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at AN’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 11.95 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 4.33. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.57 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.57.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 23, 2022, Argus started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $150.

Seaport Research Partners Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on July 25, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $180.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 12 when LAMPERT EDWARD S sold 63,090 shares for $117.46 per share. The transaction valued at 7,410,678 led to the insider holds 6,003,888 shares of the business.

LAMPERT EDWARD S sold 30,000 shares of AN for $3,488,010 on Dec 09. The 10% Owner now owns 6,066,978 shares after completing the transaction at $116.27 per share. On Dec 08, another insider, LAMPERT EDWARD S, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 62,379 shares for $117.92 each. As a result, the insider received 7,355,657 and left with 6,096,978 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, AutoNation’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.26, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.16. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.17. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.20 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.56.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AN has reached a high of $135.57, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $94.92. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 112.00, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 113.99.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, AN traded on average about 1.00M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.05M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 55.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 40.13M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.80% stake in the company. Shares short for AN as of Oct 13, 2022 were 6.33M with a Short Ratio of 6.32M, compared to 5.94M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11.31% and a Short% of Float of 17.47%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 10 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $5.82 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $6.89 and a low estimate of $4.79, while EPS last year was $5.76. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $6.05, with high estimates of $7.2 and low estimates of $5.43.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $25.75 and $23.25 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $24.35. EPS for the following year is $20.81, with 12 analysts recommending between $30 and $15.6.

Revenue Estimates

According to 9 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $6.62B. It ranges from a high estimate of $6.91B to a low estimate of $6.28B. As of the current estimate, AutoNation Inc.’s year-ago sales were $6.58B, an estimated increase of 0.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $6.77B, an increase of 4.50% over than the figure of $0.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $7B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $6.55B.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $27.77B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $26.33B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $26.92B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $25.84B, up 4.20% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $26.85B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $29.55B and the low estimate is $24.41B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -0.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.