There is a good chance Equitrans Midstream Corporation (ETRN) will undergo another restructuring.

The price of Equitrans Midstream Corporation (NYSE: ETRN) closed at $6.54 in the last session, up 0.15% from day before closing price of $6.53. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.01 from its previous closing price. On the day, 7116702 shares were traded. ETRN stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.68 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.49.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ETRN’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 61.82 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 6.23. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 7.08 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 6.98.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Wells Fargo on December 16, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight and sets its target price to $8 from $12 previously.

On December 09, 2022, Citigroup started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $8.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.38 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.95.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ETRN has reached a high of $11.22, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.87. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.88, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.99.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, ETRN traded on average about 4.46M shares per day over the past 3-months and 5.59M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 433.35M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 431.01M. Insiders hold about 0.41% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.60% stake in the company. Shares short for ETRN as of Oct 13, 2022 were 18.64M with a Short Ratio of 16.36M, compared to 15.46M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.31% and a Short% of Float of 5.60%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for ETRN is 0.60, which was 0.60 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 9.19%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 7.58%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 7 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.13 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.17 and a low estimate of $0.11, while EPS last year was $0.13. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.15, with high estimates of $0.17 and low estimates of $0.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.64 and $0.48 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.55. EPS for the following year is $0.63, with 8 analysts recommending between $1.03 and $0.35.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ETRN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.41B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.35B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.36B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.32B, up 3.60% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.47B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.54B and the low estimate is $1.42B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.