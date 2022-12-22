There Is Still Room For Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (RARE) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ: RARE) closed the day trading at $44.11 up 0.48% from the previous closing price of $43.90. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.21 from its previous closing price. On the day, 605093 shares were traded. RARE stock price reached its highest trading level at $46.05 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $43.59.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of RARE, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.40 and its Current Ratio is at 4.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 13, 2022, Guggenheim Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $50.

Evercore ISI Downgraded its Outperform to In-line on August 01, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $95 to $60.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 14 when Dier Mardi sold 1,629 shares for $40.16 per share. The transaction valued at 65,421 led to the insider holds 66,695 shares of the business.

Dier Mardi sold 3,484 shares of RARE for $133,158 on Oct 12. The CFO & Executive Vice President now owns 68,324 shares after completing the transaction at $38.22 per share. On Jun 19, another insider, Harris Erik, who serves as the EVP & Chief Commercial Officer of the company, sold 295 shares for $54.78 each. As a result, the insider received 16,160 and left with 36,160 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.99 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.59.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RARE has reached a high of $88.22, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $33.36. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 38.55, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 52.51.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, RARE traded about 809.30K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, RARE traded about 823.16k shares per day. A total of 70.05M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 66.65M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.80% stake in the company. Shares short for RARE as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.24M with a Short Ratio of 2.98M, compared to 3.12M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.63% and a Short% of Float of 5.88%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 16 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.81 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $4.63 and a low estimate of -$3.04, while EPS last year was -$1.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.86, with high estimates of -$0.76 and low estimates of -$2.34.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.76 and -$9.48 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$7.99. EPS for the following year is -$6.89, with 17 analysts recommending between -$4.48 and -$8.82.

Revenue Estimates

13 analysts predict $96.2M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $118M to a low estimate of $84.7M. As of the current estimate, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.’s year-ago sales were $81.65M, an estimated increase of 17.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $104.65M, an increase of 25.50% over than the figure of $17.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $147M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $87M.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RARE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $433M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $354.77M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $371.68M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $351.41M, up 5.80% from the average estimate. Based on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $438M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $743.89M and the low estimate is $302.8M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 17.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.