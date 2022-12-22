There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: Lemonade Inc. (LMND).

As of close of business last night, Lemonade Inc.’s stock clocked out at $15.34, down -1.10% from its previous closing price of $15.51. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.17 from its previous closing price. On the day, 896925 shares were traded. LMND stock price reached its highest trading level at $15.80 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $15.26.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of LMND’s stock, we examine its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Keefe Bruyette on November 17, 2022, initiated with a Mkt Perform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $24.

On July 18, 2022, Piper Sandler Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $24 to $20.

On November 19, 2021, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Underperform rating and target price of $49.Jefferies initiated its Underperform rating on November 19, 2021, with a $49 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 01 when Peters John Sheldon sold 4,265 shares for $25.00 per share. The transaction valued at 106,625 led to the insider holds 8,985 shares of the business.

Eisenberg Michael A sold 7,500 shares of LMND for $162,056 on Mar 17. The Director now owns 106,670 shares after completing the transaction at $21.61 per share. On Mar 16, another insider, Eisenberg Michael A, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 5,000 shares for $20.32 each. As a result, the insider received 101,600 and left with 114,170 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.91 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.13.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LMND has reached a high of $47.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $15.27. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 20.26, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 21.73.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that LMND traded 904.39K shares on average per day over the past three months and 958.82k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 66.88M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 48.29M. Insiders hold about 30.18% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 34.00% stake in the company. Shares short for LMND as of Oct 13, 2022 were 12.18M with a Short Ratio of 11.41M, compared to 12.78M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 17.67% and a Short% of Float of 25.83%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 10 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.32 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.98 and a low estimate of -$1.51, while EPS last year was -$1.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.19, with high estimates of -$0.94 and low estimates of -$1.38.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$4.4 and -$5.21 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$4.86. EPS for the following year is -$4.62, with 10 analysts recommending between -$2.8 and -$5.86.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 5 analysts expect revenue to total $64.64M. It ranges from a high estimate of $67.54M to a low estimate of $62.8M. As of the current estimate, Lemonade Inc.’s year-ago sales were $35.7M, an estimated increase of 81.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $80.73M, an increase of 96.90% over than the figure of $81.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $83.09M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $78.73M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LMND’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $244.94M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $226M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $236.91M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $128.4M, up 84.50% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $375.27M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $408.8M and the low estimate is $337M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 58.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.