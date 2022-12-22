This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. (RHP)

As of close of business last night, Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc.’s stock clocked out at $80.98, down -4.35% from its previous closing price of $84.66. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.68 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1101085 shares were traded. RHP stock price reached its highest trading level at $85.07 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $79.72.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of RHP’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 19.92 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 16.29. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 55.49.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Truist on September 07, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $103 from $95 previously.

Citigroup Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on December 14, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $85 to $100.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 17 when Bhasin Rachna sold 4,810 shares for $92.53 per share. The transaction valued at 445,069 led to the insider holds 4,585 shares of the business.

Pantoya Christine sold 400 shares of RHP for $37,608 on Aug 15. The Director now owns 4,973 shares after completing the transaction at $94.02 per share.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Ryman’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 73.15, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 22.60. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.72. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.77 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 86.15.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RHP has reached a high of $101.19, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $70.46. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 87.15, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 86.34.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that RHP traded 338.49K shares on average per day over the past three months and 287.02k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 55.16M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 53.40M. Insiders hold about 3.21% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.20% stake in the company. Shares short for RHP as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.72M with a Short Ratio of 1.40M, compared to 1.77M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.12% and a Short% of Float of 3.77%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.00, RHP has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.00. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.46%. The current Payout Ratio is 8.50% for RHP, which recently paid a dividend on Jan 16, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Sep 28, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 30, 1996 when the company split stock in a 1:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 3 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.73 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.83 and a low estimate of $0.62, while EPS last year was -$0.16. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.7, with high estimates of $1.05 and low estimates of $0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.35 and $2.09 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.22. EPS for the following year is $3.61, with 4 analysts recommending between $3.91 and $2.98.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 7 analysts expect revenue to total $444.92M. It ranges from a high estimate of $476M to a low estimate of $427.74M. As of the current estimate, Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc.’s year-ago sales were $278.4M, an estimated increase of 59.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $500.36M, an increase of 32.60% less than the figure of $59.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $542M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $484.36M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RHP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.79B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.69B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.71B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $939.37M, up 82.50% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.91B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.06B and the low estimate is $1.79B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.