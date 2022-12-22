Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of Lyft Inc. (LYFT)

The closing price of Lyft Inc. (NASDAQ: LYFT) was $10.48 for the day, up 1.16% from the previous closing price of $10.36. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.12 from its previous closing price. On the day, 9673467 shares were traded. LYFT stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.71 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.39.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of LYFT’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.15 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.09.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Cowen on November 22, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Market Perform and sets its target price to $14 from $36 previously.

Evercore ISI Downgraded its Outperform to In-line on November 08, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $41 to $18.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 28 when Wilderotter Mary Agnes sold 1,826 shares for $10.87 per share. The transaction valued at 19,854 led to the insider holds 38,730 shares of the business.

Sverchek Kristin sold 18,885 shares of LYFT for $378,663 on Aug 10. The President of Business Affairs now owns 194,538 shares after completing the transaction at $20.05 per share. On Aug 09, another insider, Sverchek Kristin, who serves as the President of Business Affairs of the company, sold 13,000 shares for $18.98 each. As a result, the insider received 246,789 and left with 70,350 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.00 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.87.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LYFT has reached a high of $46.64, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.09. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.15, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 18.98.

Shares Statistics:

LYFT traded an average of 16.08M shares per day over the past three months and 14.11M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 356.48M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 317.44M. Insiders hold about 0.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.90% stake in the company. Shares short for LYFT as of Oct 13, 2022 were 38.87M with a Short Ratio of 46.95M, compared to 33.39M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11.02% and a Short% of Float of 15.14%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 18 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.08 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.22 and a low estimate of -$0.04, while EPS last year was $0.05. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.13, with high estimates of $0.28 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.71 and $0.16 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.41. EPS for the following year is $1.01, with 23 analysts recommending between $2 and $0.17.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 34 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.18B to a low estimate of $1.04B. As of the current estimate, Lyft Inc.’s year-ago sales were $862.68M, an estimated increase of 22.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 33 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.16B, an increase of 20.00% less than the figure of $22.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.33B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.07B.

A total of 39 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LYFT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.36B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.77B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.08B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.21B, up 27.20% from the average estimate. Based on 39 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.95B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.67B and the low estimate is $4.16B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 21.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.