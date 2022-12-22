Update from Ambarella Inc. (AMBA): A steady trajectory

Ambarella Inc. (NASDAQ: AMBA) closed the day trading at $82.53 up 0.71% from the previous closing price of $81.95. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.58 from its previous closing price. On the day, 667585 shares were traded. AMBA stock price reached its highest trading level at $84.18 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $81.72.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of AMBA, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 16.67 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 76.98. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.10 and its Current Ratio is at 3.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Needham on December 16, 2022, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $100 from $85 previously.

On December 12, 2022, Susquehanna started tracking the stock assigning a Positive rating and target price of $90.

Cowen reiterated its Outperform rating for the stock on December 02, 2022, while the target price for the stock was revised from $100 to $90.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 20 when Day Christopher sold 2,452 shares for $81.59 per share. The transaction valued at 200,069 led to the insider holds 16,587 shares of the business.

Ju Chi-Hong sold 764 shares of AMBA for $61,472 on Dec 19. The Sr. Vice President, Systems now owns 155,689 shares after completing the transaction at $80.46 per share. On Dec 19, another insider, Schwarting Elizabeth M, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 234 shares for $81.42 each. As a result, the insider received 19,052 and left with 3,987 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.63 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.41.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AMBA has reached a high of $220.14, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $49.02. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 65.34, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 75.41.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, AMBA traded about 581.11K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, AMBA traded about 730.25k shares per day. A total of 38.58M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 36.25M. Insiders hold about 5.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 81.20% stake in the company. Shares short for AMBA as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.09M with a Short Ratio of 1.16M, compared to 1.28M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.84% and a Short% of Float of 2.99%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 16 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.2 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.23 and a low estimate of $0.17, while EPS last year was $0.57. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.23, with high estimates of $0.31 and low estimates of $0.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.14 and $1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.06. EPS for the following year is $1.5, with 16 analysts recommending between $2.45 and $0.75.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AMBA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $369M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $334.19M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $342.01M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $331.86M, up 3.10% from the average estimate. Based on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $405.86M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $486M and the low estimate is $332.2M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 18.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.