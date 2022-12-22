Update from Ardmore Shipping Corporation (ASC): A steady trajectory

Ardmore Shipping Corporation (NYSE: ASC) closed the day trading at $14.86 down -1.85% from the previous closing price of $15.14. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.28 from its previous closing price. On the day, 965951 shares were traded. ASC stock price reached its highest trading level at $15.11 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.06.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ASC, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 12.08 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 9.74. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.55 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.32.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Jefferies on July 21, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $10.

H.C. Wainwright Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on April 29, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $5.50.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Ardmore’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.02, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.05. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.19. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.67 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.38.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ASC has reached a high of $16.32, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.09. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 13.61, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.00.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ASC traded about 781.02K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ASC traded about 852k shares per day. A total of 38.77M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 36.92M. Insiders hold about 8.94% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 67.50% stake in the company. Shares short for ASC as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.38M with a Short Ratio of 1.39M, compared to 951.03k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.46% and a Short% of Float of 3.46%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.43 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.5 and a low estimate of $1.36, while EPS last year was -$0.37. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.94, with high estimates of $1.28 and low estimates of $0.72.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.56 and $2.9 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.17. EPS for the following year is $1.21, with 4 analysts recommending between $2.28 and $0.58.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $89.71M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $91.74M to a low estimate of $87.25M. As of the current estimate, Ardmore Shipping Corporation’s year-ago sales were $25M, an estimated increase of 258.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $70.79M, an increase of 154.00% less than the figure of $258.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $80.06M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $63M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ASC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $272.23M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $255.1M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $262.72M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $103.91M, up 152.80% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $187.44M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $222.96M and the low estimate is $160.56M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -28.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.