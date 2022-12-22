Update from Hims & Hers Health Inc. (HIMS): A steady trajectory

Hims & Hers Health Inc. (NYSE: HIMS) closed the day trading at $6.76 up 1.65% from the previous closing price of $6.65. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.11 from its previous closing price. On the day, 851109 shares were traded. HIMS stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.93 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.64.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of HIMS, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.20 and its Current Ratio is at 3.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 08, 2022, BofA Securities Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $7.50 to $8.50.

Piper Sandler Downgraded its Overweight to Neutral on October 17, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $8 to $6.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 19 when Boughton Soleil sold 13,744 shares for $6.72 per share. The transaction valued at 92,360 led to the insider holds 301,434 shares of the business.

O’Keefe Lynne Chou sold 10,044 shares of HIMS for $67,496 on Dec 19. The Director now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $6.72 per share. On Dec 19, another insider, Becklund Irene, who serves as the PAO of the company, sold 6,445 shares for $6.72 each. As a result, the insider received 43,310 and left with 11,241 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.23 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.45.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HIMS has reached a high of $7.45, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.72. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.62, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.26.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, HIMS traded about 1.77M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, HIMS traded about 1.47M shares per day. A total of 205.23M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 155.83M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 58.20% stake in the company. Shares short for HIMS as of Oct 13, 2022 were 13.93M with a Short Ratio of 16.46M, compared to 13.64M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.73% and a Short% of Float of 11.46%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.1 and a low estimate of -$0.11, while EPS last year was -$0.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.07, with high estimates of -$0.07 and low estimates of -$0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.34 and -$0.36 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.35. EPS for the following year is -$0.16, with 6 analysts recommending between $0.22 and -$0.27.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HIMS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $483.76M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $472.8M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $479.9M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $271.88M, up 76.50% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $635.77M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $682.63M and the low estimate is $572.8M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 32.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.