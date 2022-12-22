What shareholders can do to beat the market with Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (SHIP) stock

In the latest session, Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SHIP) closed at $0.57 up 7.84% from its previous closing price of $0.53. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0413 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3332879 shares were traded. SHIP stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.5750 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.5250.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.08.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 07, 2021, Maxim Group Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold but kept the price unchanged to $2.50.

Noble Capital Markets Upgraded its Market Perform to Outperform on March 31, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $1.50.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Seanergy’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 2.93, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.74. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.67 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.44.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SHIP has reached a high of $1.32, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.44. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.4936, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.7840.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, SHIP has traded an average of 1.83M shares per day and 1.09M over the past ten days. A total of 181.92M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 179.31M. Insiders hold about 59.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 1.40% stake in the company. Shares short for SHIP as of Oct 13, 2022 were 9.28M with a Short Ratio of 7.60M, compared to 5.81M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.10% and a Short% of Float of 5.35%.

Dividends & Splits

The current Payout Ratio is 23.00% for SHIP, which recently paid a dividend on Jan 29, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Sep 21, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 29, 2020 when the company split stock in a 1:16 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 2 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.01 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.04 and a low estimate of -$0.02, while EPS last year was $0.1. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.11 and $0.03 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.07. EPS for the following year is $0.08, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.12 and $0.04.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $29.84M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $33.31M to a low estimate of $24.4M. As of the current estimate, Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp.’s year-ago sales were $47.92M, an estimated decrease of -37.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $31.27M, a decrease of -44.80% less than the figure of -$37.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $37.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $25.6M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SHIP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $132.2M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $117.2M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $124.7M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $153.11M, down -18.60% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $122.83M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $140.2M and the low estimate is $105.46M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -1.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.