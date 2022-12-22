Which analyst expects CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (CRWD) to perform well in the near future?

As of close of business last night, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc.’s stock clocked out at $107.35, down -2.26% from its previous closing price of $109.83. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.48 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6779086 shares were traded. CRWD stock price reached its highest trading level at $109.12 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $104.41.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of CRWD’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 10.52 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 41.78. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.56 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.56.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wedbush on December 15, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $135.

On December 05, 2022, Daiwa Securities Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $193 to $181.

On December 01, 2022, Redburn started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $175.Redburn initiated its Buy rating on December 01, 2022, with a $175 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 19 when OLEARY DENIS sold 39,448 shares for $109.00 per share. The transaction valued at 4,299,832 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Saha Anurag sold 3,032 shares of CRWD for $526,567 on Sep 21. The CHIEF ACCOUNTING OFFICER now owns 27,999 shares after completing the transaction at $173.67 per share. On Sep 21, another insider, Henry Shawn, who serves as the Please of the company, sold 8,823 shares for $173.67 each. As a result, the insider received 1,532,290 and left with 174,554 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 12.75 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 19.10.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CRWD has reached a high of $242.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $106.03. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 137.35, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 172.50.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that CRWD traded 4.32M shares on average per day over the past three months and 3.93M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 233.78M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 215.39M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 76.20% stake in the company. Shares short for CRWD as of Oct 13, 2022 were 9.41M with a Short Ratio of 6.61M, compared to 14.18M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.03% and a Short% of Float of 4.45%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 30 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.31 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.38 and a low estimate of $0.28, while EPS last year was $0.17. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.34, with high estimates of $0.41 and low estimates of $0.32.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.46 and $1.28 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.32. EPS for the following year is $1.87, with 32 analysts recommending between $2.28 and $1.59.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 36 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CRWD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.25B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.23B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.23B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.45B, up 53.60% from the average estimate. Based on 35 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.06B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.22B and the low estimate is $2.85B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 37.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.