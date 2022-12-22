Which analyst expects Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH) to perform well in the near future?

In the latest session, Enphase Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH) closed at $317.10 up 4.98% from its previous closing price of $302.07. In other words, the price has increased by $+15.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3875283 shares were traded. ENPH stock price reached its highest trading level at $317.83 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $290.06.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Enphase Energy Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 31.48 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 81.85. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.30 and its Current Ratio is at 3.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.11 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.96.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 15, 2022, Susquehanna Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Positive and also upped its target price recommendation from $310 to $365.

On November 15, 2022, Deutsche Bank started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $330.Deutsche Bank initiated its Buy rating on November 15, 2022, with a $330 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 14 when Kothandaraman Badrinarayanan sold 36,327 shares for $327.65 per share. The transaction valued at 11,902,454 led to the insider holds 1,131,459 shares of the business.

McNeil Jeff sold 15,000 shares of ENPH for $4,896,339 on Dec 13. The EVP & Chief Operating Officer now owns 15,000 shares after completing the transaction at $326.42 per share. On Dec 09, another insider, Kothandaraman Badrinarayanan, who serves as the President & CEO of the company, sold 82,347 shares for $317.48 each. As a result, the insider received 26,143,358 and left with 1,167,786 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Enphase’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 154.68, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 59.49. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.06. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 22.10 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 70.47.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ENPH has reached a high of $339.92, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $113.40. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 294.80, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 240.71.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ENPH has traded an average of 3.83M shares per day and 2.91M over the past ten days. A total of 135.63M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 133.17M. Insiders hold about 1.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 81.20% stake in the company. Shares short for ENPH as of Oct 13, 2022 were 4.45M with a Short Ratio of 5.06M, compared to 4.21M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.28% and a Short% of Float of 4.36%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 25 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.23 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.46 and a low estimate of $0.69, while EPS last year was $0.73. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.09, with high estimates of $1.38 and low estimates of $0.83.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.78 and $3.57 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.36. EPS for the following year is $5.31, with 28 analysts recommending between $6.99 and $3.71.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 24 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $694.82M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $718.12M to a low estimate of $655.1M. As of the current estimate, Enphase Energy Inc.’s year-ago sales were $412.72M, an estimated increase of 68.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 18 analysts are estimating revenue of $670.67M, an increase of 52.00% less than the figure of $68.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $741.66M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $579.4M.

A total of 30 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ENPH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.36B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.06B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.3B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.38B, up 66.10% from the average estimate. Based on 30 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.13B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4B and the low estimate is $2.68B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 36.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.