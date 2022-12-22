Which analyst expects Innovative Industrial Properties Inc. (IIPR) to perform well in the near future?

As of close of business last night, Innovative Industrial Properties Inc.’s stock clocked out at $104.83, up 0.63% from its previous closing price of $104.17. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.66 from its previous closing price. On the day, 552583 shares were traded. IIPR stock price reached its highest trading level at $105.43 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $103.43.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of IIPR’s stock, we examine its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.15 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.15.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Compass Point on September 19, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $175 from $100 previously.

On August 08, 2022, Compass Point Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $100.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 12 when Gold Alan D bought 1,000 shares for $97.79 per share. The transaction valued at 97,792 led to the insider holds 213,308 shares of the business.

Gold Alan D bought 1,000 shares of IIPR for $94,220 on Aug 10. The EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN now owns 212,308 shares after completing the transaction at $94.22 per share. On Mar 15, another insider, Kreitzer Gary A, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 2,196 shares for $30.13 each. As a result, the insider received 66,164 and left with 28,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Innovative’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 20.15, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 18.32. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 11.26 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.50.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IIPR has reached a high of $265.98, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $87.47. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 108.58, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 122.63.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that IIPR traded 348.48K shares on average per day over the past three months and 402.46k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 27.94M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 27.59M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 76.90% stake in the company. Shares short for IIPR as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.13M with a Short Ratio of 2.19M, compared to 2.34M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.61% and a Short% of Float of 10.91%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 4.47, IIPR has a forward annual dividend rate of 7.20. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.29%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 7.15%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.92.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 4 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.29 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.4 and a low estimate of $1.23, while EPS last year was $1.2. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.32, with high estimates of $1.4 and low estimates of $1.25.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.57 and $5.22 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.36. EPS for the following year is $5.89, with 3 analysts recommending between $6.43 and $5.57.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for IIPR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $276.9M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $271.32M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $274.07M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $204.55M, up 34.00% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $307.49M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $337.49M and the low estimate is $288.6M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.