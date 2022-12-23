A glimpse at Brigham Minerals Inc.’s potential climb to old highs

As of close of business last night, Brigham Minerals Inc.’s stock clocked out at $31.99, down -5.91% from its previous closing price of $34.00. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.01 from its previous closing price. On the day, 745305 shares were traded. MNRL stock price reached its highest trading level at $34.11 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $31.22.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of MNRL’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 59.12 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 13.74. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.60 and its Current Ratio is at 4.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.11 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.11.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Stifel on October 25, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $27 from $31 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 05 when Roosa Robert M. sold 6,250 shares for $35.75 per share. The transaction valued at 223,463 led to the insider holds 394,465 shares of the business.

Roosa Robert M. sold 6,250 shares of MNRL for $177,976 on Sep 06. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 400,715 shares after completing the transaction at $28.48 per share. On Jun 23, another insider, PBRA, LLC, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 41,503 shares for $25.21 each. As a result, the insider received 1,046,428 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Brigham’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 13.18, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.53. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.41. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.41 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.60.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MNRL has reached a high of $37.79, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $18.97. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 32.86, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 28.37.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that MNRL traded 435.59K shares on average per day over the past three months and 421.77k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 53.94M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 52.10M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.30% stake in the company. Shares short for MNRL as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.39M with a Short Ratio of 1.63M, compared to 1.42M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.56% and a Short% of Float of 2.92%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.01, MNRL has a forward annual dividend rate of 3.03. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.97%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.12%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 7 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.74 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.89 and a low estimate of $0.5, while EPS last year was $0.31. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.74, with high estimates of $0.89 and low estimates of $0.52.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.52 and $2.3 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.86. EPS for the following year is $2.72, with 7 analysts recommending between $3.09 and $1.77.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 5 analysts expect revenue to total $88.06M. It ranges from a high estimate of $107M to a low estimate of $79M. As of the current estimate, Brigham Minerals Inc.’s year-ago sales were $41.96M, an estimated increase of 109.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $88.39M, an increase of 85.40% less than the figure of $109.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $104M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $77M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MNRL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $373M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $311M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $337.21M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $161.22M, up 109.20% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $339.35M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $389M and the low estimate is $284M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 0.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.