A glimpse at Corsair Gaming Inc.’s potential climb to old highs

In the latest session, Corsair Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ: CRSR) closed at $13.99 down -1.06% from its previous closing price of $14.14. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.15 from its previous closing price. On the day, 578259 shares were traded. CRSR stock price reached its highest trading level at $14.01 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.44.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Corsair Gaming Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 25.20 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 83.96. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.47 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.46.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wedbush on February 09, 2022, Reiterated its Outperform rating but revised its target price to $28 from $34 previously.

On February 09, 2022, Macquarie reiterated its Outperform rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $33 to $27.

Credit Suisse reiterated its Neutral rating for the stock on February 09, 2022, while the target price for the stock was revised from $26 to $25.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 15 when MAJOROS GEORGE L. Jr. bought 2,121,212 shares for $16.50 per share. The transaction valued at 34,999,998 led to the insider holds 56,300,771 shares of the business.

Bagaria Anup bought 2,121,212 shares of CRSR for $34,999,998 on Nov 15. The Director now owns 56,300,771 shares after completing the transaction at $16.50 per share. On Nov 15, another insider, Corsair Group (Cayman), LP, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 2,121,212 shares for $16.50 each. As a result, the insider paid 34,999,998 and bolstered with 56,300,771 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.97 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.60.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CRSR has reached a high of $23.98, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.96. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 14.97, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.57.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, CRSR has traded an average of 621.87K shares per day and 548.81k over the past ten days. A total of 95.86M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 41.30M. Insiders hold about 3.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 76.20% stake in the company. Shares short for CRSR as of Oct 13, 2022 were 6.48M with a Short Ratio of 4.74M, compared to 6.98M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.77% and a Short% of Float of 16.88%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 8 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.06 and a low estimate of -$0.06, while EPS last year was $0.16. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.3, with high estimates of $0.39 and low estimates of $0.24.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.27 and $0.19 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.22. EPS for the following year is $0.99, with 8 analysts recommending between $1.42 and $0.68.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $299.92M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $317.34M to a low estimate of $279.41M. As of the current estimate, Corsair Gaming Inc.’s year-ago sales were $391.1M, an estimated decrease of -23.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $430.3M, a decrease of -15.70% over than the figure of -$23.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $450.72M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $399.65M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CRSR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.41B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.36B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.39B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.9B, down -26.70% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.68B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.84B and the low estimate is $1.59B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 20.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.