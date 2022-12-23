A glimpse at Lincoln National Corporation’s potential climb to old highs

As of close of business last night, Lincoln National Corporation’s stock clocked out at $29.58, down -2.34% from its previous closing price of $30.29. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.71 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2844900 shares were traded. LNC stock price reached its highest trading level at $30.07 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $28.61.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of LNC’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.59 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 1.69. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.91 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.69.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Goldman on November 16, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $46 from $50 previously.

On November 04, 2022, Credit Suisse Upgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Underperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $45 to $41.

Piper Sandler Downgraded its Overweight to Neutral on November 04, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $55 to $38.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 15 when Kennedy John Christopher sold 1,500 shares for $30.79 per share. The transaction valued at 46,185 led to the insider holds 20,336 shares of the business.

Connelly Deirdre P bought 3,000 shares of LNC for $112,230 on Nov 18. The Director now owns 4,000 shares after completing the transaction at $37.41 per share. On May 31, another insider, GLASS DENNIS R, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 50,000 shares for $58.13 each. As a result, the insider received 2,906,500 and left with 558,622 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.28 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.26.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LNC has reached a high of $76.40, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $28.94. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 39.83, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 50.22.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that LNC traded 2.68M shares on average per day over the past three months and 4.77M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 169.71M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 153.12M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 81.70% stake in the company. Shares short for LNC as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.31M with a Short Ratio of 3.59M, compared to 4.48M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.95% and a Short% of Float of 2.23%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.62, LNC has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.80. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 5.35%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.44%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.75.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 14 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.79 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.1 and a low estimate of $1.15, while EPS last year was $1.62. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.35, with high estimates of $2.61 and low estimates of $1.73.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $8.57 and $5.57 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.88. EPS for the following year is $11.01, with 15 analysts recommending between $11.7 and $10.15.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 6 analysts expect revenue to total $4.39B. It ranges from a high estimate of $4.46B to a low estimate of $4.24B. As of the current estimate, Lincoln National Corporation’s year-ago sales were $5.21B, an estimated decrease of -15.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.51B, a decrease of -5.50% over than the figure of -$15.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $4.64B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.36B.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LNC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $18.46B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $17.95B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $18.29B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $19.64B, down -6.90% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $18.48B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $19.06B and the low estimate is $18.02B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.