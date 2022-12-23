A glimpse at Range Resources Corporation’s potential climb to old highs

In the latest session, Range Resources Corporation (NYSE: RRC) closed at $25.39 down -5.05% from its previous closing price of $26.74. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.35 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3213479 shares were traded. RRC stock price reached its highest trading level at $26.66 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $24.93.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Range Resources Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 39.48 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 3.74. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.09 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.85.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 19, 2022, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $31.Jefferies initiated its Hold rating on October 19, 2022, with a $31 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 26 when Ginn Dori sold 5,000 shares for $34.65 per share. The transaction valued at 173,255 led to the insider holds 80,801 shares of the business.

Spiller Reginal sold 1,600 shares of RRC for $50,306 on Aug 02. The Director now owns 10,685 shares after completing the transaction at $31.44 per share. On May 27, another insider, Ginn Dori, who serves as the SVP, Principal Accting Officer of the company, sold 10,000 shares for $36.17 each. As a result, the insider received 361,700 and left with 332,033 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Range’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.35, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.02. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.16. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.15 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.81.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RRC has reached a high of $37.44, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.71. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 27.58, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 29.42.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, RRC has traded an average of 4.26M shares per day and 4.02M over the past ten days. A total of 239.77M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 234.24M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.50% stake in the company. Shares short for RRC as of Oct 13, 2022 were 10.98M with a Short Ratio of 9.05M, compared to 11.09M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.53% and a Short% of Float of 7.75%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for RRC is 0.32, from 0.02 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.07%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.12%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 20 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.42 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.83 and a low estimate of $1, while EPS last year was $0.96. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.59, with high estimates of $2.1 and low estimates of $0.97.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.05 and $4.83 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.31. EPS for the following year is $5.11, with 23 analysts recommending between $6.53 and $3.32.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 11 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $1.05B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $1.26B to a low estimate of $879.18M. As of the current estimate, Range Resources Corporation’s year-ago sales were $1.14B, an estimated decrease of -7.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.02B, an increase of 3.00% over than the figure of -$7.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.18B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $824.51M.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RRC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.86B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.07B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.92B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.22B, up 22.00% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.8B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.23B and the low estimate is $3.07B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -3.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.