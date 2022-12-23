A glimpse at Westwater Resources Inc.’s potential climb to old highs

As of close of business last night, Westwater Resources Inc.’s stock clocked out at $0.88, up 11.82% from its previous closing price of $0.79. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0930 from its previous closing price. On the day, 939711 shares were traded. WWR stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.8900 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.8100.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of WWR’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.90 and its Current Ratio is at 4.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 20 when Peacock Deborah A bought 150,000 shares for $1.18 per share. The transaction valued at 176,750 led to the insider holds 249,620 shares of the business.

Lawrence John W bought 500 shares of WWR for $575 on May 19. The General Counsel and Corp Sec now owns 107,258 shares after completing the transaction at $1.15 per share. On May 19, another insider, Cryan Terence James, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 5,000 shares for $1.18 each. As a result, the insider paid 5,883 and bolstered with 176,476 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WWR has reached a high of $2.56, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.77. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.0724, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.2876.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that WWR traded 330.60K shares on average per day over the past three months and 372.03k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 47.46M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 47.21M. Insiders hold about 1.81% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 10.60% stake in the company. Shares short for WWR as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.05M with a Short Ratio of 0.66M, compared to 1.01M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.21% and a Short% of Float of 2.23%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was -$0.75. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.