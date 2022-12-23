A Stock You Should Be Looking At: Black Stone Minerals L.P. (NYSE:BSM)

After finishing at $16.96 in the prior trading day, Black Stone Minerals L.P. (NYSE: BSM) closed at $16.23, down -4.30%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.73 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1220514 shares were traded. BSM stock price reached its highest trading level at $16.97 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $16.05.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of BSM by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4644.42 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 60.32. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.30 and its Current Ratio is at 2.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.07 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.07.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, KeyBanc Capital Markets on September 20, 2022, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $22.

Wells Fargo Upgraded its Equal Weight to Overweight on September 03, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $11 to $13.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 07 when Carter Thomas L Jr bought 23,492 shares for $17.29 per share. The transaction valued at 406,069 led to the insider holds 2,396,135 shares of the business.

Carter Thomas L Jr bought 25,000 shares of BSM for $432,805 on Dec 06. The CEO and Chairman now owns 2,372,643 shares after completing the transaction at $17.31 per share. On Nov 04, another insider, Carter Thomas L Jr, who serves as the CEO and Chairman of the company, bought 25,000 shares for $19.49 each. As a result, the insider paid 487,198 and bolstered with 2,347,643 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Black’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.77, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.61. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.33. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.07 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.13.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BSM has reached a high of $20.24, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.31. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 17.92, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.72.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 754.26K shares per day over the past 3-months and 971.36k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 209.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 173.71M. Insiders hold about 1.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 15.80% stake in the company. Shares short for BSM as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.27M with a Short Ratio of 1.85M, compared to 2.09M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.08% and a Short% of Float of 1.36%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, BSM’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.56, compared to 1.80 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.27%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 10.10%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 9.39.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 5 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.4 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.44 and a low estimate of $0.37, while EPS last year was $0.05. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.4, with high estimates of $0.42 and low estimates of $0.36.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.38 and $1.12 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.28. EPS for the following year is $2.15, with 5 analysts recommending between $2.26 and $1.98.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $173.62M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $224M to a low estimate of $134.8M. As of the current estimate, Black Stone Minerals L.P.’s year-ago sales were $91.16M, an estimated increase of 90.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $173.05M, an increase of 7.50% less than the figure of $90.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $246M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $128.2M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BSM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $834M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $479.7M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $644.56M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $505.73M, up 27.50% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $710.88M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $810M and the low estimate is $639M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.