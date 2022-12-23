A Stock You Should Be Looking At: Civitas Resources Inc. (NYSE:CIVI)

The price of Civitas Resources Inc. (NYSE: CIVI) closed at $55.74 in the last session, down -4.08% from day before closing price of $58.11. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.37 from its previous closing price. On the day, 652887 shares were traded. CIVI stock price reached its highest trading level at $57.98 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $54.41.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at CIVI’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.12 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 2.97. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.07.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Jefferies on October 19, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $77.

On September 20, 2022, KeyBanc Capital Markets started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $80.

On July 20, 2022, MKM Partners started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $70.MKM Partners initiated its Buy rating on July 20, 2022, with a $70 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 13 when Garbiso Sandra sold 1,900 shares for $65.00 per share. The transaction valued at 123,500 led to the insider holds 27,998 shares of the business.

Counts Travis L bought 3,556 shares of CIVI for $234,471 on Sep 12. The Chief Legal Officer & Sec. now owns 22,699 shares after completing the transaction at $65.94 per share. On Aug 10, another insider, DOYLE M. CHRISTOPHER, who serves as the President & CEO of the company, bought 1 shares for $59.46 each. As a result, the insider paid 59 and bolstered with 89,999 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Civitas’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.06, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 4.72. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.27. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.39 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.90.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CIVI has reached a high of $80.01, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $41.59. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 65.32, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 62.58.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, CIVI traded on average about 706.49K shares per day over the past 3-months and 758.97k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 85.07M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 84.37M. Shares short for CIVI as of Oct 13, 2022 were 4.38M with a Short Ratio of 3.39M, compared to 5.67M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.15% and a Short% of Float of 10.44%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for CIVI is 2.00, which was 0.70 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.20%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.67%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 6 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $3.52 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.89 and a low estimate of $3.23, while EPS last year was $1.79. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.16, with high estimates of $3.73 and low estimates of $2.7.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $14.44 and $13.03 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $13.85. EPS for the following year is $13.04, with 5 analysts recommending between $15.2 and $10.76.

Revenue Estimates

According to 6 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $850.39M. It ranges from a high estimate of $973.8M to a low estimate of $771.25M. As of the current estimate, Civitas Resources Inc.’s year-ago sales were $156.74M, an estimated increase of 442.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $810.07M, an increase of 58.70% less than the figure of $442.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $931.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $740.8M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CIVI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.87B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.16B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.49B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $930.61M, up 275.40% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.25B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.41B and the low estimate is $3.05B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -6.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.