An average trading volume for Equity Residential (EQR) has been steady over the recent period.

After finishing at $59.11 in the prior trading day, Equity Residential (NYSE: EQR) closed at $59.02, down -0.15%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.09 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3378300 shares were traded. EQR stock price reached its highest trading level at $59.20 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $58.15.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of EQR by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 513.67 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 48.25. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.68 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.66.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BMO Capital Markets on December 16, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Underperform and sets its target price to $61 from $70 previously.

On November 17, 2022, Argus Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold but kept the price unchanged to $72.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 14 when NEITHERCUT DAVID J sold 14,473 shares for $65.00 per share. The transaction valued at 940,745 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

NEITHERCUT DAVID J sold 15,000 shares of EQR for $952,500 on Dec 12. The Director now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $63.50 per share. On Dec 08, another insider, NEITHERCUT DAVID J, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 40,000 shares for $62.75 each. As a result, the insider received 2,510,000 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Equity’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 19.35, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 37.00. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.58 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.02.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EQR has reached a high of $94.32, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $58.63. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 62.63, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 73.73.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.03M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.68M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 375.85M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 371.23M. Insiders hold about 1.77% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.10% stake in the company. Shares short for EQR as of Oct 13, 2022 were 5.91M with a Short Ratio of 6.62M, compared to 4.69M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.57% and a Short% of Float of 2.16%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, EQR’s forward annual dividend rate was 2.41, compared to 2.50 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.08%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.02%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.24. The current Payout Ratio is 80.70% for EQR, which recently paid a dividend on Jan 12, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Sep 22, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Oct 11, 2001 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 11 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.38 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.41 and a low estimate of $0.36, while EPS last year was $1.4. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.34, with high estimates of $0.4 and low estimates of $0.3.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.65 and $1.1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.46. EPS for the following year is $1.6, with 12 analysts recommending between $1.96 and $1.48.

Revenue Estimates

15 analysts predict $705.6M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $726.69M to a low estimate of $692.33M. As of the current estimate, Equity Residential’s year-ago sales were $645.13M, an estimated increase of 9.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $707.04M, an increase of 8.20% less than the figure of $9.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $716.41M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $695.1M.

A total of 20 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EQR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.77B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.71B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.74B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.46B, up 11.40% from the average estimate. Based on 20 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.91B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.98B and the low estimate is $2.81B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.