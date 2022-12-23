An average trading volume for Kyndryl Holdings Inc. (KD) has been steady over the recent period.

The price of Kyndryl Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KD) closed at $11.36 in the last session, up 0.44% from day before closing price of $11.31. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.05 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1549624 shares were traded. KD stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.36 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.93.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at KD’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.42 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 7.18. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.94 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.88.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, JP Morgan on August 02, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $12.

On November 15, 2021, Evercore ISI started tracking the stock assigning a In-line rating and target price of $22.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 09 when Keinan Elly bought 23,800 shares for $9.19 per share. The transaction valued at 218,812 led to the insider holds 651,309 shares of the business.

Schroeter Martin J bought 109,000 shares of KD for $1,055,153 on Nov 08. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 1,191,833 shares after completing the transaction at $9.68 per share. On Nov 07, another insider, Wyshner David B, who serves as the CFO of the company, bought 20,000 shares for $9.13 each. As a result, the insider paid 182,504 and bolstered with 476,406 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.15 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.56.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KD has reached a high of $19.63, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.93. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.14, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.84.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, KD traded on average about 2.35M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.8M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 226.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 202.91M. Insiders hold about 1.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 65.80% stake in the company. Shares short for KD as of Oct 13, 2022 were 10.47M with a Short Ratio of 16.36M, compared to 7.03M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.62% and a Short% of Float of 4.62%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 2 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.32, with high estimates of -$0.2 and low estimates of -$0.44.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.51 and -$2.88 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.69. EPS for the following year is -$1.07, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.9 and -$1.24.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $15.65B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $15.98B and the low estimate is $15.31B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -4.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.