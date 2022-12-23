An average trading volume for Lithia Motors Inc. (LAD) has been steady over the recent period.

After finishing at $194.04 in the prior trading day, Lithia Motors Inc. (NYSE: LAD) closed at $195.38, up 0.69%. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.34 from its previous closing price. On the day, 573862 shares were traded. LAD stock price reached its highest trading level at $195.49 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $185.00.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of LAD by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.40 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.05.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 18, 2022, Wells Fargo started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $345.

BofA Securities Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on May 21, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $420 to $460.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 15 when McIntyre Shauna sold 180 shares for $241.34 per share. The transaction valued at 43,440 led to the insider holds 1,839 shares of the business.

DEBOER SIDNEY B bought 1,000 shares of LAD for $268,428 on Aug 19. The Director now owns 36,735 shares after completing the transaction at $268.43 per share. On Aug 05, another insider, McIntyre Shauna, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 135 shares for $271.55 each. As a result, the insider received 36,659 and left with 2,019 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Lithia’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.37, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.31. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.32. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.20 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.08.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LAD has reached a high of $349.61, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $180.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 215.42, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 262.93.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 474.68K shares per day over the past 3-months and 426.13k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 27.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 26.80M. Shares short for LAD as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.92M with a Short Ratio of 2.35M, compared to 2.03M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.96% and a Short% of Float of 7.96%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, LAD’s forward annual dividend rate was 1.28, compared to 1.68 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.66%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.84%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.79.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 10 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $9.8 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $10.68 and a low estimate of $8.45, while EPS last year was $11.39. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $9.32, with high estimates of $10.82 and low estimates of $8.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $46.75 and $43.44 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $45.2. EPS for the following year is $36.58, with 12 analysts recommending between $43 and $27.97.

Revenue Estimates

9 analysts predict $7.05B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $7.28B to a low estimate of $6.8B. As of the current estimate, Lithia Motors Inc.’s year-ago sales were $6.31B, an estimated increase of 11.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $7.15B, an increase of 6.60% less than the figure of $11.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $7.29B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $6.9B.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LAD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $29.06B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $28.04B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $28.36B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $22.83B, up 24.20% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $29.73B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $32.53B and the low estimate is $26.91B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.