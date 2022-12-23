An average trading volume for Monolithic Power Systems Inc. (MPWR) has been steady over the recent period.

After finishing at $367.00 in the prior trading day, Monolithic Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: MPWR) closed at $347.60, down -5.29%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$19.40 from its previous closing price. On the day, 982798 shares were traded. MPWR stock price reached its highest trading level at $360.23 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $339.45.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of MPWR by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 22.55 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 356.87. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.20 and its Current Ratio is at 4.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Credit Suisse on November 16, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $475.

On November 11, 2022, Wells Fargo started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $435.

Needham Upgraded its Hold to Buy on February 11, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $530.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 12 when Moyer James C sold 40,000 shares for $386.53 per share. The transaction valued at 15,461,024 led to the insider holds 42,938 shares of the business.

Sciammas Maurice sold 5,200 shares of MPWR for $1,920,204 on Nov 22. The Sr. V.P.of Sales and Marketing now owns 198,384 shares after completing the transaction at $369.27 per share. On Nov 15, another insider, Sciammas Maurice, who serves as the Sr. V.P.of Sales and Marketing of the company, sold 279 shares for $405.51 each. As a result, the insider received 113,137 and left with 203,584 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Monolithic’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 42.90, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 26.85. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.75. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.93 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 10.63.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MPWR has reached a high of $541.39, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $301.69. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 358.89, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 414.82.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 780.73K shares per day over the past 3-months and 701.27k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 46.83M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 45.64M. Insiders hold about 3.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.84% stake in the company. Shares short for MPWR as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.3M with a Short Ratio of 2.88M, compared to 1.38M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.92% and a Short% of Float of 6.64%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, MPWR’s forward annual dividend rate was 2.00, compared to 3.00 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.54%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.90%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.73.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 11 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $3.4 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.64 and a low estimate of $3.25, while EPS last year was $2.12. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.19, with high estimates of $3.42 and low estimates of $2.92.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $12.87 and $12.46 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $12.6. EPS for the following year is $14.19, with 11 analysts recommending between $15.24 and $13.05.

Revenue Estimates

11 analysts predict $486.08M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $500M to a low estimate of $464.75M. As of the current estimate, Monolithic Power Systems Inc.’s year-ago sales were $336.5M, an estimated increase of 44.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $481.44M, an increase of 33.50% less than the figure of $44.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $506.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $447M.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MPWR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.85B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.79B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.82B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.21B, up 50.60% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.11B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.25B and the low estimate is $1.97B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 15.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.