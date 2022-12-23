An investigation into Workday Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)’s technical aspects

After finishing at $170.08 in the prior trading day, Workday Inc. (NASDAQ: WDAY) closed at $165.61, down -2.63%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$4.47 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2007120 shares were traded. WDAY stock price reached its highest trading level at $168.20 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $161.83.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of WDAY by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.76 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 27.01. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.55 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.55.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Loop Capital on November 21, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $150 from $225 previously.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 15 when Larson Barbara A sold 904 shares for $176.05 per share. The transaction valued at 159,153 led to the insider holds 76,588 shares of the business.

Robinson Douglas A. sold 1,033 shares of WDAY for $181,865 on Dec 15. The Co-President now owns 131,512 shares after completing the transaction at $176.05 per share. On Dec 15, another insider, DUFFIELD DAVID A, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 102,500 shares for $175.34 each. As a result, the insider received 17,972,720 and left with 325,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.17 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.83.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WDAY has reached a high of $280.91, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $128.72. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 155.16, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 170.63.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.34M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.29M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 255.75M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 200.33M. Insiders hold about 0.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.00% stake in the company. Shares short for WDAY as of Oct 13, 2022 were 6.36M with a Short Ratio of 4.56M, compared to 7.47M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.48% and a Short% of Float of 3.18%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 31 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.83 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.97 and a low estimate of $0.72, while EPS last year was $1.1. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.89, with high estimates of $1.02 and low estimates of $0.79.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.62 and $3.22 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.39. EPS for the following year is $4.47, with 34 analysts recommending between $5.15 and $3.96.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 35 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WDAY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.26B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.03B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.2B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.14B, up 20.60% from the average estimate. Based on 34 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.38B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.63B and the low estimate is $7.23B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 19.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.