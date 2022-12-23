An overall feel about Gold Resource Corporation (AMEX: GORO) stock in the current moment?

As of close of business last night, Gold Resource Corporation’s stock clocked out at $1.57, up 1.29% from its previous closing price of $1.55. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 637632 shares were traded. GORO stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.5800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.5100.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of GORO’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.80 and its Current Ratio is at 2.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Alliance Global Partners on July 21, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $4.25.

On June 11, 2019, ROTH Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $6.50.

On March 25, 2019, H.C. Wainwright started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $7.75.H.C. Wainwright initiated its Buy rating on March 25, 2019, with a $7.75 target price.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.97 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.20.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GORO has reached a high of $2.63, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.6230, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.8130.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that GORO traded 607.87K shares on average per day over the past three months and 790.73k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 88.39M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 87.61M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 30.30% stake in the company. Shares short for GORO as of Oct 13, 2022 were 829.24k with a Short Ratio of 0.65M, compared to 853.32k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.94% and a Short% of Float of 0.94%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.04, GORO has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.04. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.58%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.35%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.13.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 1 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.01, with high estimates of $0.01 and low estimates of $0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.1 and $0.1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.1. EPS for the following year is $0.15, with 1 analysts recommending between $0.15 and $0.15.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 1 analysts expect revenue to total $27.24M. It ranges from a high estimate of $27.24M to a low estimate of $27.24M. As of the current estimate, Gold Resource Corporation’s year-ago sales were $29.03M, an estimated decrease of -6.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $27.63M, a decrease of -27.40% less than the figure of -$6.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $27.63M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $27.63M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GORO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $137.35M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $136.7M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $137.02M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $125.2M, up 9.40% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $132.53M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $140.04M and the low estimate is $125.02M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -3.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.