An overall feel about Republic First Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: FRBK) stock in the current moment?

In the latest session, Republic First Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: FRBK) closed at $2.05 down -0.97% from its previous closing price of $2.07. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 739235 shares were traded. FRBK stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.1000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.9640.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Republic First Bancorp Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.53 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 3.54. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.05 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.05.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, RBC Capital Mkts on April 26, 2016, Reiterated its Sector Perform rating but revised its target price to $5 from $4.50 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 13 when Duster Benjamin bought 100 shares for $3.00 per share. The transaction valued at 300 led to the insider holds 100 shares of the business.

MADONNA HARRY sold 100 shares of FRBK for $300 on Dec 13. The President now owns 44,900 shares after completing the transaction at $3.00 per share. On Mar 07, another insider, Neilon Jay M, who serves as the Chief Credit Officer of the company, sold 3,375 shares for $5.06 each. As a result, the insider received 17,078 and left with 60,125 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Republic’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.95, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.06. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.84 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.56.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FRBK has reached a high of $5.67, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.07. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.6818, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.6181.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, FRBK has traded an average of 181.49K shares per day and 310.32k over the past ten days. A total of 63.75M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 45.04M. Insiders hold about 20.85% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 49.00% stake in the company. Shares short for FRBK as of Oct 13, 2022 were 7.15M with a Short Ratio of 7.55M, compared to 7.35M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11.21% and a Short% of Float of 12.75%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 2 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.09 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.11 and a low estimate of $0.07, while EPS last year was $0.09. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.07, with high estimates of $0.09 and low estimates of $0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.4 and $0.4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.4. EPS for the following year is $0.44, with 1 analysts recommending between $0.44 and $0.44.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $41.1M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $41.21M to a low estimate of $41M. As of the current estimate, Republic First Bancorp Inc.’s year-ago sales were $41.71M, an estimated decrease of -1.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $41.57M, an increase of 6.10% over than the figure of -$1.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $43.7M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $39.43M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FRBK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $178.5M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $178.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $178.5M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $161.96M, up 10.20% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $204.3M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $204.3M and the low estimate is $204.3M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 14.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.