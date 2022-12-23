Analysis of Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT): Selected Notes

The closing price of Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ: HLIT) was $13.32 for the day, up 0.53% from the previous closing price of $13.25. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.07 from its previous closing price. On the day, 881542 shares were traded. HLIT stock price reached its highest trading level at $13.33 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.01.

Ratios:

Our analysis of HLIT’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.55 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.41.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Rosenblatt on May 24, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $15.

On April 21, 2022, Barclays Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Equal Weight but kept the price unchanged to $11.

On June 22, 2021, Needham started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $9.50.Needham initiated its Buy rating on June 22, 2021, with a $9.50 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 14 when HARSHMAN PATRICK sold 15,179 shares for $14.19 per share. The transaction valued at 215,388 led to the insider holds 483,642 shares of the business.

HARSHMAN PATRICK sold 69,090 shares of HLIT for $922,075 on Dec 13. The President and CEO now owns 474,780 shares after completing the transaction at $13.35 per share. On Nov 30, another insider, Ben-Natan Nimrod, who serves as the SVP & GM, Broadband Business of the company, sold 50,000 shares for $14.90 each. As a result, the insider received 745,200 and left with 265,023 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Harmonic’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 36.80, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.90. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.90. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.31 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.66.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HLIT has reached a high of $15.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 14.14, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.04.

Shares Statistics:

HLIT traded an average of 1.85M shares per day over the past three months and 1.58M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 105.23M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 102.58M. Insiders hold about 1.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.82% stake in the company. Shares short for HLIT as of Oct 13, 2022 were 10.29M with a Short Ratio of 8.41M, compared to 9.05M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.80% and a Short% of Float of 15.01%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.11 and a low estimate of $0.09, while EPS last year was $0.09. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.14, with high estimates of $0.15 and low estimates of $0.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.5 and $0.45 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.48. EPS for the following year is $0.7, with 6 analysts recommending between $0.85 and $0.62.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 6 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $155.7M to a low estimate of $147.6M. As of the current estimate, Harmonic Inc.’s year-ago sales were $117.83M, an estimated increase of 29.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $161.68M, an increase of 3.80% less than the figure of $29.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $164.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $157.4M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HLIT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $624M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $614.8M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $619.47M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $507.15M, up 22.10% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $723.88M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $746M and the low estimate is $702M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 16.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.