Are AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) shares too expensive at this price?

In the latest session, AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE: AB) closed at $34.82 down -3.14% from its previous closing price of $35.95. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.13 from its previous closing price. On the day, 503817 shares were traded. AB stock price reached its highest trading level at $35.58 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $34.37.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Credit Suisse on October 19, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $28.

Citigroup reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on January 12, 2022, while the target price for the stock was revised from $62 to $64.50.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 14 when Sprules Karl sold 77,000 shares for $38.76 per share. The transaction valued at 2,984,249 led to the insider holds 68,309 shares of the business.

MANLEY MARK R sold 5,000 shares of AB for $204,400 on Nov 23. The Gl Head of Compl & Gen Counsel now owns 39,334 shares after completing the transaction at $40.88 per share. On Jun 13, another insider, Stonehill Charles G.T., who serves as the Director of the company, sold 1,400 shares for $40.61 each. As a result, the insider received 56,854 and left with 19,914 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, AllianceBernstein’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.28, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.42. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.63 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.23.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AB has reached a high of $52.52, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $31.31. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 37.63, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 41.06.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, AB has traded an average of 373.33K shares per day and 557.82k over the past ten days. A total of 100.47M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 96.18M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 11.60% stake in the company. Shares short for AB as of Oct 13, 2022 were 336.63k with a Short Ratio of 0.71M, compared to 638.24k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.35% and a Short% of Float of 0.35%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for AB is 4.43, from 3.08 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 8.57%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 10.67%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 8.61. The current Payout Ratio is 111.90% for AB, which recently paid a dividend on Nov 22, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 04, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Apr 02, 1998 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 5 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.57 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.61 and a low estimate of $0.54, while EPS last year was $0.89. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.62, with high estimates of $0.65 and low estimates of $0.55.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.97 and $2.72 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.83. EPS for the following year is $2.65, with 5 analysts recommending between $3.08 and $2.42.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.32B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.3B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.31B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.61B, down -8.40% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.47B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.87B and the low estimate is $3.26B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.