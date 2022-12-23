Are analysts optimistic about PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s (NYSE:PMT) stock?

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE: PMT) closed the day trading at $13.35 down -1.26% from the previous closing price of $13.52. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.17 from its previous closing price. On the day, 730805 shares were traded. PMT stock price reached its highest trading level at $13.44 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.07.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of PMT, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 21.36 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 1.27. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 7.61 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.26.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 09, 2021, Keefe Bruyette Downgraded its rating to Mkt Perform which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $21 to $19.75.

On September 09, 2021, B. Riley Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $23.B. Riley Securities initiated its Buy rating on September 09, 2021, with a $23 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 08 when SPECTOR DAVID bought 20,000 shares for $13.71 per share. The transaction valued at 274,210 led to the insider holds 232,574 shares of the business.

Carnahan Scott W. sold 1,420 shares of PMT for $22,365 on Mar 07. The Director now owns 11,696 shares after completing the transaction at $15.75 per share. On Mar 07, another insider, Stewart Stacey D., who serves as the Director of the company, sold 688 shares for $15.75 each. As a result, the insider received 10,836 and left with 38,416 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.99 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.82.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PMT has reached a high of $18.67, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.78. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 13.93, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 14.71.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, PMT traded about 1.20M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, PMT traded about 1.32M shares per day. A total of 90.59M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 88.09M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 74.00% stake in the company. Shares short for PMT as of Oct 13, 2022 were 5.08M with a Short Ratio of 4.70M, compared to 4.68M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.60% and a Short% of Float of 8.25%.

Dividends & Splits

PMT’s forward annual dividend rate is 1.60, up from 1.52 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 11.24%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 14.86%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 10.21.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 9 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.41 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.59 and a low estimate of $0.24, while EPS last year was -$0.28. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.41, with high estimates of $0.49 and low estimates of $0.31.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.82 and -$1.62 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.41. EPS for the following year is $1.69, with 9 analysts recommending between $2 and $1.19.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $116.32M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $129.12M to a low estimate of $105.5M. As of the current estimate, PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s year-ago sales were $49.48M, an estimated increase of 135.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $117.08M, an increase of 6.10% less than the figure of $135.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $130.7M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $107.4M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PMT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $419M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $316.4M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $358M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $420.3M, down -14.80% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $481.62M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $555.7M and the low estimate is $434.5M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 34.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.