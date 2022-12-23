Are BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) shares too expensive at this price?

As of close of business last night, BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.’s stock clocked out at $22.43, up 6.25% from its previous closing price of $21.11. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.32 from its previous closing price. On the day, 572257 shares were traded. BTAI stock price reached its highest trading level at $22.57 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $20.50.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of BTAI’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 10.30 and its Current Ratio is at 10.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.72 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.72.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 07, 2022, Mizuho started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $19.

BofA Securities reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on April 06, 2022, and also maintained the target price at $80.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 16 when Mehta Vimal sold 30,000 shares for $19.44 per share. The transaction valued at 583,320 led to the insider holds 9,957 shares of the business.

Mehta Vimal sold 30,000 shares of BTAI for $598,178 on Dec 15. The CEO and President now owns 9,957 shares after completing the transaction at $19.94 per share. On Nov 11, another insider, Nandabalan Krishnan, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 32,550 shares for $15.00 each. As a result, the insider received 488,250 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6331.99 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.95.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BTAI has reached a high of $24.57, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.80. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 14.82, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 14.42.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that BTAI traded 234.43K shares on average per day over the past three months and 301.63k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 28.02M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 18.99M. Insiders hold about 32.23% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 47.90% stake in the company. Shares short for BTAI as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.64M with a Short Ratio of 2.28M, compared to 2.86M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.44% and a Short% of Float of 17.85%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 11 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.35 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$1.14 and a low estimate of -$1.5, while EPS last year was -$0.96. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.32, with high estimates of -$1.06 and low estimates of -$1.54.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$4.39 and -$5.44 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$5.1. EPS for the following year is -$4.96, with 11 analysts recommending between -$1.08 and -$6.37.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $41.33M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $135M and the low estimate is $9.5M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 898.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.