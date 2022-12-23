Are Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) shares too expensive at this price?

In the latest session, Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ: WING) closed at $145.35 down -3.81% from its previous closing price of $151.11. In other words, the price has decreased by -$5.76 from its previous closing price. On the day, 515784 shares were traded. WING stock price reached its highest trading level at $149.62 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $142.18.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Wingstop Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.70 and its Current Ratio is at 3.70.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Truist on October 20, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $125 from $145 previously.

On September 23, 2022, Stephens started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $148.

Stifel Downgraded its Buy to Hold on July 29, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $120.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 17 when McGrath Albert G sold 1,500 shares for $159.77 per share. The transaction valued at 239,661 led to the insider holds 2,357 shares of the business.

Peterson Stacy sold 6,427 shares of WING for $1,029,931 on Nov 17. The EVP, Chief Revenue & Tech Ofc now owns 2,004 shares after completing the transaction at $160.25 per share. On Oct 31, another insider, Skipworth Michael, who serves as the President and CEO of the company, sold 3,827 shares for $158.98 each. As a result, the insider received 608,411 and left with 17,070 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Wingstop’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 103.09, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 74.96. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 5.04. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 13.51.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WING has reached a high of $172.63, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $67.67. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 150.63, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 117.51.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, WING has traded an average of 691.25K shares per day and 546.96k over the past ten days. A total of 29.91M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 29.76M. Shares short for WING as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.61M with a Short Ratio of 2.85M, compared to 2.97M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 12.05% and a Short% of Float of 15.74%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for WING is 0.76, from 0.53 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.35%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.49%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.43.

Earnings Estimates

There are 23 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.41 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.52 and a low estimate of $0.36, while EPS last year was $0.24. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.44, with high estimates of $0.51 and low estimates of $0.37.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.7 and $1.61 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.64. EPS for the following year is $1.93, with 23 analysts recommending between $2.12 and $1.83.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 20 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $100.62M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $103.6M to a low estimate of $87.8M. As of the current estimate, Wingstop Inc.’s year-ago sales were $72.03M, an estimated increase of 39.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 14 analysts are estimating revenue of $97.72M, an increase of 28.20% less than the figure of $39.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $102.73M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $88.1M.

A total of 22 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WING’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $356.03M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $340.4M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $353.36M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $282.5M, up 25.10% from the average estimate. Based on 22 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $416.01M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $437.89M and the low estimate is $384.3M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 17.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.