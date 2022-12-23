As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, Clearside Biomedical Inc. (CLSD) offers stability

Clearside Biomedical Inc. (NASDAQ: CLSD) closed the day trading at $1.08 up 8.00% from the previous closing price of $1.00. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0800 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1244098 shares were traded. CLSD stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.1200 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.9975.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of CLSD, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 10.50 and its Current Ratio is at 10.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 29, 2021, H.C. Wainwright started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $10.

On May 13, 2020, ROTH Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $8.ROTH Capital initiated its Buy rating on May 13, 2020, with a $8 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 21 when Thorp Clay bought 14,000 shares for $1.02 per share. The transaction valued at 14,266 led to the insider holds 30,522 shares of the business.

Hutson Nancy J bought 30,000 shares of CLSD for $39,900 on Nov 17. The Director now owns 83,000 shares after completing the transaction at $1.33 per share. On Jan 19, another insider, Deignan Charles A., who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 8,833 shares for $2.09 each. As a result, the insider received 18,461 and left with 351,366 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.68 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.48.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CLSD has reached a high of $3.01, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.98. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.1996, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.5074.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, CLSD traded about 201.95K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, CLSD traded about 217.77k shares per day. A total of 60.19M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 53.52M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 28.60% stake in the company. Shares short for CLSD as of Oct 13, 2022 were 495.81k with a Short Ratio of 0.38M, compared to 520.3k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.82% and a Short% of Float of 0.91%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.03 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.39 and a low estimate of -$0.15, while EPS last year was -$0.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.14, with high estimates of -$0.12 and low estimates of -$0.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.02 and -$0.57 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.43. EPS for the following year is -$0.62, with 5 analysts recommending between -$0.53 and -$0.8.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CLSD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $33.23M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $700k, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.9M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $29.57M, down -69.90% from the average estimate.