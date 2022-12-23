As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) offers stability

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE: VICI) closed the day trading at $32.21 down -1.74% from the previous closing price of $32.78. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.57 from its previous closing price. On the day, 9334361 shares were traded. VICI stock price reached its highest trading level at $32.54 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $31.37.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of VICI, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 63.10 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 48.85. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.67 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.67.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 24, 2022, JMP Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Mkt Outperform rating and target price of $38.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 08 when Rumbolz Michael D bought 1,725 shares for $26.89 per share. The transaction valued at 46,385 led to the insider holds 1,725 shares of the business.

Rumbolz Michael D bought 2,000 shares of VICI for $53,760 on Mar 08. The Director now owns 60,286 shares after completing the transaction at $26.88 per share. On Jan 06, another insider, Wasserman Gabriel, who serves as the Chief Accounting Officer of the company, bought 88 shares for $29.19 each. As a result, the insider paid 2,569 and bolstered with 13,501 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, VICI’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 30.10, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.44. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.24. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 14.78 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.43.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VICI has reached a high of $35.69, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $26.23. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 32.27, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 31.20.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, VICI traded about 6.22M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, VICI traded about 6.53M shares per day. A total of 997.37M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 993.49M. Insiders hold about 0.38% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.60% stake in the company. Shares short for VICI as of Oct 13, 2022 were 37.61M with a Short Ratio of 39.15M, compared to 41.12M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.91% and a Short% of Float of 4.31%.

Dividends & Splits

VICI’s forward annual dividend rate is 1.56, up from 1.29 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.93%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.03%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 9 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.58 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.64 and a low estimate of $0.52, while EPS last year was $0.44. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.58, with high estimates of $0.64 and low estimates of $0.53.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.93 and $1.38 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.53. EPS for the following year is $2.36, with 9 analysts recommending between $2.61 and $2.13.

Revenue Estimates

8 analysts predict $748.42M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $776.8M to a low estimate of $710M. As of the current estimate, VICI Properties Inc.’s year-ago sales were $383.15M, an estimated increase of 95.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $751.29M, an increase of 80.30% less than the figure of $95.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $783.11M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $718.1M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VICI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.62B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.51B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.57B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.51B, up 70.50% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.06B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.17B and the low estimate is $2.91B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 18.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.