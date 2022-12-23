Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

The price of Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AVIR) closed at $4.61 in the last session, up 0.66% from day before closing price of $4.58. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 716473 shares were traded. AVIR stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.6900 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.5100.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at AVIR’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 43.60 and its Current Ratio is at 43.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Morgan Stanley on January 06, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Underweight and sets its target price to $7 from $14 previously.

JP Morgan Downgraded its Overweight to Neutral on October 20, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $61 to $16.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 14 when BERGER FRANKLIN M sold 16,166 shares for $5.16 per share. The transaction valued at 83,352 led to the insider holds 778,353 shares of the business.

BERGER FRANKLIN M sold 25,500 shares of AVIR for $131,333 on Nov 11. The Director now owns 794,519 shares after completing the transaction at $5.15 per share.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Atea’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 12.88. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.90 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.58.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AVIR has reached a high of $9.79, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.30. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.0441, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.5894.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, AVIR traded on average about 484.84K shares per day over the past 3-months and 581.84k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 83.26M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 75.70M. Insiders hold about 0.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 69.80% stake in the company. Shares short for AVIR as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.3M with a Short Ratio of 1.90M, compared to 2.3M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.76% and a Short% of Float of 3.64%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 3 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.44 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.41 and a low estimate of -$0.49, while EPS last year was -$0.34. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.54, with high estimates of -$0.47 and low estimates of -$0.63.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.76 and -$2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.86. EPS for the following year is -$2.6, with 3 analysts recommending between -$2.04 and -$3.15.