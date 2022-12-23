Considering ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

The price of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: ON) closed at $62.12 in the last session, down -4.49% from day before closing price of $65.04. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.92 from its previous closing price. On the day, 9757356 shares were traded. ON stock price reached its highest trading level at $63.28 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $60.69.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ON’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 10.78 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 15.57. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.10 and its Current Ratio is at 3.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.57 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.54.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Credit Suisse on November 16, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $83.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 07 when COLPITTS BERNARD RAYMOND JR sold 2,111 shares for $68.01 per share. The transaction valued at 143,569 led to the insider holds 22,931 shares of the business.

KEETON SIMON sold 4,550 shares of ON for $341,250 on Aug 18. The EVP & GM, PSG now owns 162,791 shares after completing the transaction at $75.00 per share. On Aug 12, another insider, KEETON SIMON, who serves as the EVP & GM, PSG of the company, sold 2,813 shares for $70.00 each. As a result, the insider received 196,910 and left with 167,341 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, ON’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 16.12, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.75. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.88. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.27 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.75.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ON has reached a high of $77.28, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $44.76. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 67.42, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 62.22.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, ON traded on average about 6.71M shares per day over the past 3-months and 6.57M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 432.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 430.73M. Shares short for ON as of Oct 13, 2022 were 20.74M with a Short Ratio of 21.04M, compared to 20.03M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.79% and a Short% of Float of 4.80%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 26 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.31 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.37 and a low estimate of $1.25, while EPS last year was $0.87. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.25, with high estimates of $1.34 and low estimates of $1.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.29 and $4.86 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.1. EPS for the following year is $4.87, with 28 analysts recommending between $5.46 and $3.31.

Revenue Estimates

According to 24 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $2.12B. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.14B to a low estimate of $2.06B. As of the current estimate, ON Semiconductor Corporation’s year-ago sales were $1.74B, an estimated increase of 21.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 24 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.1B, an increase of 13.50% less than the figure of $21.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.14B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.02B.

A total of 29 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ON’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8.31B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.15B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.24B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.74B, up 22.30% from the average estimate. Based on 29 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $8.31B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9B and the low estimate is $6.87B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 0.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.