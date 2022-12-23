Considering Travel + Leisure Co. (TNL) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

After finishing at $35.59 in the prior trading day, Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE: TNL) closed at $34.98, down -1.71%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.61 from its previous closing price. On the day, 697715 shares were traded. TNL stock price reached its highest trading level at $35.24 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $33.91.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of TNL by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 17.07 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 13.48. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.50 and its Current Ratio is at 3.50.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Credit Suisse on October 28, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Underperform and sets its target price to $31 from $77 previously.

On June 29, 2022, Barclays started tracking the stock assigning a Equal Weight rating and target price of $39.

Jefferies Upgraded its Hold to Buy on April 29, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $62 to $79.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 13 when HERRERA GEORGE sold 882 shares for $38.58 per share. The transaction valued at 34,025 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

HERRERA GEORGE sold 2,135 shares of TNL for $97,604 on Aug 11. The Director now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $45.72 per share. On Jul 29, another insider, CHAVY OLIVIER, who serves as the insider of the company, sold 4,195 shares for $42.65 each. As a result, the insider received 178,934 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Travel’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.95, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.83. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.68. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.82.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TNL has reached a high of $63.19, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $33.57. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 37.80, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 44.37.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 914.08K shares per day over the past 3-months and 856.21k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 83.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 79.21M. Insiders hold about 1.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.30% stake in the company. Shares short for TNL as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.47M with a Short Ratio of 2.92M, compared to 2.56M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.95% and a Short% of Float of 3.83%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, TNL’s forward annual dividend rate was 1.20, compared to 1.60 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.37%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.00%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.73. The current Payout Ratio is 35.20% for TNL, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 29, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Sep 13, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 31, 2018 when the company split stock in a 2215:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 8 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.25 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.31 and a low estimate of $1.12, while EPS last year was $1.19. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.06, with high estimates of $1.25 and low estimates of $0.93.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.51 and $4.35 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.46. EPS for the following year is $5.37, with 8 analysts recommending between $5.87 and $4.89.

Revenue Estimates

8 analysts predict $924.77M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $960M to a low estimate of $877M. As of the current estimate, Travel + Leisure Co.’s year-ago sales were $870M, an estimated increase of 6.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $894.65M, an increase of 15.90% over than the figure of $6.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $925M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $856M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TNL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.63B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.55B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.59B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.13B, up 14.70% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.88B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.1B and the low estimate is $3.69B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.