GM (General Motors Company) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

In the latest session, General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) closed at $33.53 down -6.60% from its previous closing price of $35.90. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.37 from its previous closing price. On the day, 20145231 shares were traded. GM stock price reached its highest trading level at $35.18 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $33.28.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of General Motors Company’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.64 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 6.35. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.73 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.19.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 10, 2022, UBS Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $56 to $38.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 29 when Carlisle Stephen K. sold 25,645 shares for $39.04 per share. The transaction valued at 1,001,181 led to the insider holds 64,170 shares of the business.

Jacobson Paul A bought 35,000 shares of GM for $1,357,650 on Apr 28. The Executive Vice President & CFO now owns 110,000 shares after completing the transaction at $38.79 per share. On Feb 16, another insider, Blissett Julian G., who serves as the Executive Vice President of the company, sold 21,742 shares for $50.04 each. As a result, the insider received 1,087,970 and left with 35,653 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, General’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.69, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.61. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.36. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.34 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.74.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GM has reached a high of $67.21, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $30.33. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 37.83, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 37.71.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, GM has traded an average of 13.88M shares per day and 12.74M over the past ten days. A total of 1.45B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.35B. Insiders hold about 4.98% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.80% stake in the company. Shares short for GM as of Oct 13, 2022 were 21.79M with a Short Ratio of 18.69M, compared to 26.68M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.49% and a Short% of Float of 1.50%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for GM is 0.36, from 0.38 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.06%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.97%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 15 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.69 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.04 and a low estimate of $1.45, while EPS last year was $1.35. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.54, with high estimates of $1.75 and low estimates of $1.29.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.75 and $6.62 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.13. EPS for the following year is $6.1, with 20 analysts recommending between $7.75 and $4.2.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 12 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $40.3B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $43.73B to a low estimate of $35.39B. As of the current estimate, General Motors Company’s year-ago sales were $33.58B, an estimated increase of 20.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $37.59B, an increase of 4.50% less than the figure of $20.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $40.21B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $33.06B.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $162.43B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $142.35B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $153.72B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $127B, up 21.00% from the average estimate. Based on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $160.28B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $179.29B and the low estimate is $142.7B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.