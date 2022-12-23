How is Antero Resources Corporation’s (NYSE: AR) stock expected to perform amid current market woes?

After finishing at $34.65 in the prior trading day, Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE: AR) closed at $32.55, down -6.06%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.10 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5876213 shares were traded. AR stock price reached its highest trading level at $34.65 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $31.81.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of AR by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 0.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.19 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.19.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 19, 2022, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $47.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 07 when Keenan W Howard JR sold 779,755 shares for $31.34 per share. The transaction valued at 24,435,884 led to the insider holds 4,000,000 shares of the business.

Keenan W Howard JR sold 220,245 shares of AR for $6,862,284 on Dec 06. The Director now owns 4,779,755 shares after completing the transaction at $31.16 per share. On Nov 03, another insider, Pearce Sheri, who serves as the insider of the company, sold 2,750 shares for $35.48 each. As a result, the insider received 97,570 and left with 91,266 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Antero’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.10, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 4.29. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.33 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.60.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AR has reached a high of $48.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $15.98. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 35.07, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 35.43.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 7.65M shares per day over the past 3-months and 6.37M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 305.34M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 263.99M. Insiders hold about 4.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 79.90% stake in the company. Shares short for AR as of Oct 13, 2022 were 20.57M with a Short Ratio of 19.03M, compared to 19.41M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.72% and a Short% of Float of 8.07%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 12 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.69 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.39 and a low estimate of $1.07, while EPS last year was $0.46. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.75, with high estimates of $3.88 and low estimates of $1.88.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $9.06 and $5.53 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.48. EPS for the following year is $8.37, with 13 analysts recommending between $10.87 and $5.67.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $1.87B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.01B to a low estimate of $1.73B. As of the current estimate, Antero Resources Corporation’s year-ago sales were $2.39B, an estimated decrease of -21.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.27B, an increase of 188.90% over than the figure of -$21.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.62B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.1B.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8.15B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.68B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.22B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.62B, up 56.40% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.76B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8.62B and the low estimate is $7.01B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.