How is Lam Research Corporation’s (NASDAQ: LRCX) stock expected to perform amid current market woes?

After finishing at $447.87 in the prior trading day, Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX) closed at $409.11, down -8.65%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$38.76 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3174027 shares were traded. LRCX stock price reached its highest trading level at $433.04 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $397.06.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of LRCX by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 12.81 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 22.92. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.80 and its Current Ratio is at 2.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.67 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.67.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Deutsche Bank on December 12, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $520 from $400 previously.

Wells Fargo reiterated its Equal Weight rating for the stock on October 20, 2022, while the target price for the stock was revised from $410 to $350.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 21 when Gottscho Richard A sold 3,540 shares for $450.00 per share. The transaction valued at 1,593,000 led to the insider holds 26,672 shares of the business.

Ahmed Sohail U sold 0 shares of LRCX for $46 on Nov 09. The Director now owns 2,131 shares after completing the transaction at $432.71 per share. On Aug 30, another insider, Bettinger Douglas R, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer & EVP of the company, sold 34,895 shares for $439.11 each. As a result, the insider received 15,322,590 and left with 97,821 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Lam’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.73, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.63. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.05. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.12 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.56.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LRCX has reached a high of $731.85, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $299.59. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 424.85, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 454.32.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.99M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.24M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 136.89M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 136.02M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.40% stake in the company. Shares short for LRCX as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.21M with a Short Ratio of 2.51M, compared to 1.96M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.62% and a Short% of Float of 1.62%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, LRCX’s forward annual dividend rate was 5.05, compared to 6.90 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.13%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.79%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.41. The current Payout Ratio is 17.10% for LRCX, which recently paid a dividend on Jan 03, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Sep 12, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 16, 2000 when the company split stock in a 3:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 19 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $10.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $10.65 and a low estimate of $9.65, while EPS last year was $8.53. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $7.91, with high estimates of $9.27 and low estimates of $6.64.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $42.34 and $28.91 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $34.51. EPS for the following year is $28.56, with 18 analysts recommending between $46.09 and $21.62.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 23 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LRCX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $19.37B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $16.45B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $18.14B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $17.23B, up 5.30% from the average estimate. Based on 20 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $15.5B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $19.35B and the low estimate is $13.43B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -14.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.