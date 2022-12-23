I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in Boyd Gaming Corporation (BYD).

After finishing at $55.75 in the prior trading day, Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE: BYD) closed at $54.60, down -2.06%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.15 from its previous closing price. On the day, 966191 shares were traded. BYD stock price reached its highest trading level at $55.35 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $53.64.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of BYD by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 22.83 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 8.10. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.86 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.83.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 21, 2022, Morgan Stanley started tracking the stock assigning a Underweight rating and target price of $54.

On September 23, 2022, JMP Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Mkt Outperform rating and target price of $65.JMP Securities initiated its Mkt Outperform rating on September 23, 2022, with a $65 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 14 when BOYD WILLIAM S sold 190,000 shares for $58.90 per share. The transaction valued at 11,190,905 led to the insider holds 14,543,927 shares of the business.

BOYD WILLIAM S sold 106,562 shares of BYD for $6,245,609 on Dec 12. The Co-Executive Chair now owns 14,733,927 shares after completing the transaction at $58.61 per share. On Dec 07, another insider, Thompson Stephen S., who serves as the Executive Vice President of the company, sold 8,448 shares for $58.00 each. As a result, the insider received 489,984 and left with 31,596 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Boyd’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.49, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.14. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.71. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.64 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.82.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BYD has reached a high of $72.72, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $46.10. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 57.27, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 56.88.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 979.98K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.17M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 107.74M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 74.50M. Insiders hold about 1.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 69.90% stake in the company. Shares short for BYD as of Oct 13, 2022 were 5.08M with a Short Ratio of 4.45M, compared to 5.76M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.76% and a Short% of Float of 6.59%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, BYD’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.07, compared to 0.60 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.13%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.06%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 10 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.47 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.57 and a low estimate of $1.33, while EPS last year was $1.35. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.38, with high estimates of $1.46 and low estimates of $1.21.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.92 and $5.4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.77. EPS for the following year is $5.46, with 11 analysts recommending between $6.02 and $4.75.

Revenue Estimates

12 analysts predict $883.32M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $902M to a low estimate of $854.5M. As of the current estimate, Boyd Gaming Corporation’s year-ago sales were $879.84M, an estimated increase of 0.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $855.93M, a decrease of -0.60% less than the figure of $0.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $882.02M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $815.2M.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BYD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.54B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.49B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.51B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.37B, up 4.30% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.44B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.58B and the low estimate is $3.22B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -2.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.