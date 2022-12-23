I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (SID).

The price of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE: SID) closed at $2.78 in the last session, down -0.36% from day before closing price of $2.79. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2250413 shares were traded. SID stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.7800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.7000.

We take a closer look at SID’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.79 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.55.

As of this moment, Companhia’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.13, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 1.05. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.08. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.47 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.93.

Over the past 52 weeks, SID has reached a high of $5.97, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.6746, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.3990.

According to the various share statistics, SID traded on average about 4.40M shares per day over the past 3-months and 4.43M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 1.33B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 716.32M. Insiders hold about 54.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 2.30% stake in the company. Shares short for SID as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.95M with a Short Ratio of 10.68M, compared to 4.91M on Sep 14, 2022.

The forward annual dividend rate for SID is 0.40, which was 0.65 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 23.41%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 21.97%. The current Payout Ratio is 264.80% for SID, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 08, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of May 10, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Apr 06, 2010 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

The company has 2 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.11 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.12 and a low estimate of $0.1, while EPS last year was $0.2. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.16, with high estimates of $0.16 and low estimates of $0.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.57 and $0.51 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.54. EPS for the following year is $0.52, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.61 and $0.42.

According to 1 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $1.81B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.81B to a low estimate of $1.81B. As of the current estimate, Companhia Siderurgica Nacional’s year-ago sales were $1.79B, an estimated increase of 1.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.86B, a decrease of -8.90% less than the figure of $1.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.86B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.86B.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SID’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8.3B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.94B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.12B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $9.43B, down -13.80% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.23B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.7B and the low estimate is $6.76B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -11.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.