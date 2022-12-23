I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in DatChat Inc. (DATS).

After finishing at $0.40 in the prior trading day, DatChat Inc. (NASDAQ: DATS) closed at $0.32, down -18.20%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0719 from its previous closing price. On the day, 678195 shares were traded. DATS stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.4498 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.3003.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of DATS by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 32.30 and its Current Ratio is at 32.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 22 when Myman Darin M bought 14,000 shares for $0.70 per share. The transaction valued at 9,799 led to the insider holds 1,764,275 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 153.47 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.44.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DATS has reached a high of $4.14, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.35. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.5175, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.1095.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 132.62K shares per day over the past 3-months and 100.33k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 20.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 17.76M. Insiders hold about 8.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 3.50% stake in the company. Shares short for DATS as of Oct 13, 2022 were 127.97k with a Short Ratio of 0.30M, compared to 189.81k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.62% and a Short% of Float of 0.72%.