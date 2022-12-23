In spite of Life Storage Inc.’s (NYSE:LSI) recent upswing, most analysts remain bearish.

In the latest session, Life Storage Inc. (NYSE: LSI) closed at $98.54 down -1.52% from its previous closing price of $100.06. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.52 from its previous closing price. On the day, 558772 shares were traded. LSI stock price reached its highest trading level at $99.60 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $96.95.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Life Storage Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 385.97 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 61.72. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.90 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.90.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, UBS on October 17, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $106.

On August 29, 2022, Evercore ISI Downgraded its rating to In-line which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $139 to $138.

BofA Securities Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on June 21, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $141 to $133.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 20 when Saffire Joseph sold 6,130 shares for $99.73 per share. The transaction valued at 611,345 led to the insider holds 71,921 shares of the business.

Saffire Joseph sold 5,044 shares of LSI for $661,874 on Aug 09. The CEO now owns 61,305 shares after completing the transaction at $131.22 per share. On Mar 18, another insider, Rusmisel Stephen R, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 2,500 shares for $135.03 each. As a result, the insider received 337,575 and left with 14,946 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Life’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 24.50, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 21.43. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.90. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.82 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.31.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LSI has reached a high of $154.45, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $97.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 104.95, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 119.04.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, LSI has traded an average of 660.48K shares per day and 809.14k over the past ten days. A total of 84.47M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 84.46M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.10% stake in the company. Shares short for LSI as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.84M with a Short Ratio of 2.03M, compared to 1.81M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.18% and a Short% of Float of 3.01%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for LSI is 4.32, from 2.88 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.88%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.07%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.70. The current Payout Ratio is 97.50% for LSI, which recently paid a dividend on Oct 25, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Oct 12, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jan 27, 2021 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 5 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.17 and a low estimate of $1.04, while EPS last year was $0.89. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.04, with high estimates of $1.15 and low estimates of $1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.3 and $4.01 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.13. EPS for the following year is $4.63, with 6 analysts recommending between $5.06 and $4.39.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $263.36M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $268.5M to a low estimate of $257.82M. As of the current estimate, Life Storage Inc.’s year-ago sales were $208.26M, an estimated increase of 26.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $261M, an increase of 18.00% less than the figure of $26.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $267.51M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $251.79M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LSI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.03B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $987.95M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.01B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $788.57M, up 27.90% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.1B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.15B and the low estimate is $1.06B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.