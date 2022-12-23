In spite of Northern Oil and Gas Inc.’s (NYSE:NOG) recent upswing, most analysts remain bearish.

In the latest session, Northern Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE: NOG) closed at $30.27 down -4.36% from its previous closing price of $31.65. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.38 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1263034 shares were traded. NOG stock price reached its highest trading level at $31.64 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $29.45.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Northern Oil and Gas Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 266.21 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 3.30. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.65.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Jefferies on October 19, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $37.

On September 19, 2022, BofA Securities reiterated its Neutral rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $32 to $34.

Johnson Rice Upgraded its Accumulate to Buy on March 15, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $50.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 15 when Rowling Robert B. sold 196,830 shares for $38.18 per share. The transaction valued at 7,514,969 led to the insider holds 7,796,757 shares of the business.

Rowling Robert B. sold 9,132 shares of NOG for $350,486 on Nov 14. The Former 10% Owners now owns 7,994 shares after completing the transaction at $38.38 per share. On Nov 14, another insider, Akradi Bahram, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 55,000 shares for $38.31 each. As a result, the insider received 2,106,819 and left with 1,696,353 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Northern’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 3.37, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 2.73. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.28. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.59 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.36.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NOG has reached a high of $39.10, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $19.30. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 34.26, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 29.99.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, NOG has traded an average of 1.60M shares per day and 1.38M over the past ten days. A total of 78.59M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 66.45M. Insiders hold about 12.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 81.50% stake in the company. Shares short for NOG as of Oct 13, 2022 were 9.42M with a Short Ratio of 6.89M, compared to 5.75M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11.93% and a Short% of Float of 14.13%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for NOG is 1.20, from 0.08 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.24%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.92%. The current Payout Ratio is 6.60% for NOG, which recently paid a dividend on Jan 30, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Sep 27, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Sep 20, 2020 when the company split stock in a 1:10 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 11 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.73 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.11 and a low estimate of $1.47, while EPS last year was $0.84. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.03, with high estimates of $2.46 and low estimates of $1.64.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $8.64 and $6.41 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.18. EPS for the following year is $10.77, with 10 analysts recommending between $13.84 and $9.16.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 10 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $396.04M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $508M to a low estimate of $345.9M. As of the current estimate, Northern Oil and Gas Inc.’s year-ago sales were $203.35M, an estimated increase of 94.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $439.14M, an increase of 32.10% less than the figure of $94.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $551M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $372.76M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NOG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.06B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.17B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.62B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $496.9M, up 225.40% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.16B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.52B and the low estimate is $1.85B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 33.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.